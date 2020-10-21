Oakland, California Calls For Medical Collaboration with Cuba

The City Council of the U.S. city of Oakland, California, approved a new resolution Tuesday condemning the economic, commercial, and financial blockade that the U.S. has been imposing on Cuba for almost six decades.

José Ramón Cabañas, Cuban Ambassador to the United States, announced the news today on Twitter, highlighting that the resolution calls for bilateral cooperation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



In the tweet, Cabañas asks if federal politicians will listen to the city's request to lift the siege against Cuba, sharing the link to Resolution 20-0712 as well as supplementary documents.

"U.S. City Council of Oakland, California approves a new resolution against the Blockade on Cuba and calls for bilateral cooperation to combat COVID-19. Will federal politicians will listen to these demands?" says the diplomat's message.

With Tuesday's resolution, Oakland becomes the sixth U.S. city to adopt a resolution supporting U.S.-Cuba medical and scientific collaboration in 2020 alone. The California cities of Richmond, Berkeley, and San Francisco, as well as Cleveland, Ohio and Cambridge, Massachusetts, have all passed similar resolutions this year.

Introduced by Councilman Dan Kalb, the resolution recognizes the capacity of the Cuban public health system and its successes in controlling COVID-19, stating that the City Council will explore possibilities for cooperation with Cuba to jointly fight the pandemic.

Oakland California City Council Passes Resolution Regarding Cuba and the United States https://t.co/4F4jz1XiwS — @ResumenUS (@resumenus) October 21, 2020