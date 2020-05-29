Minneapolis: Nightime Curfew Due To Riots

It will begin on Friday and extend to Saturday.

After three straight nights of widespread and growing protests and looting, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a mandatory nighttime curfew on Friday.

The protests began in the wake of the murder of African-American citizen George Floyd on Monday evening by now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Friday morning, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety John Harrington announced.

We have implemented a temporary nighttime curfew in Minneapolis and St. Paul in order to restore peace.



It will be in effect from 8pm-6am on Friday and Saturday night. I urge Minnesotans to comply – It’s time to rebuild our community. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 29, 2020

"The curfew is for all public places, including streets, stretching from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. It's in effect beginning Friday night and will happen again at 8 p.m. on Saturday," as stated.

Just after Frey's announcement, Minnesota Major Melvin Carter III made public that he signed an order of local emergency, and consequently, a curfew would also be imposed.

"It's time to rebuild our community, and that starts with safety in our streets," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said after placed both curfews. "Thousands of Minnesotans have expressed their grief and frustration in a peaceful manner. But the unlawful and dangerous actions of others, under cover of darkness, have caused irreversible pain and damage to our community. This behavior has compromised the safety of bystanders, businesses, lawful demonstrators, and first responders. Now, we come together to restore the peace."

Crowds have taken to the streets infuriated by the ongoing instances of police abuse against the black community in the United States.