US: Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Arrested

After three days of mass protests, the former police officer, who pressed George Floyd on the neck with his knee to death, was arrested.

Minnesota’s Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington Friday announced that Derek Chauvin has been arrested in connection with the death of George Floyd.

“Chauvin is the former officer in the video seen around the world with his knee on Floyd’s neck. He’d been with Minneapolis police for 19 years,” local outlet MCCO reported and added that “it was not immediately clear what the expected charges Chauvin could face are.”

Currently, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Justice Civil Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are investigating the murder of George Floyd.

The arrest of one of those involved in Floyd's murder comes after three consecutive days of intense protests in which citizens burned down even a police compound on Thursday.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the deployment of the National Guard in Minneapolis to contain the actions of people who have been protesting for three consecutive days against police brutality and racism.

"The National Guard has arrived on the scene. They are in Minneapolis and fully prepared," Trump tweeted on Friday.

On May 25, Floyd died after spending several minutes with his neck caught by Chauvin's knee. This Minneapolis police officer and his partners ignored the words of the U.S. citizen who repeatedly warned that he could not breathe.