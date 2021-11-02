Migrant Caravan Resumes Its Journey to Mexico City

As a result of an attempt to pass a security checkpoint, one migrant died, and four others were injured.

The caravan that left last October 23 from Tapachula to Mexico City, for justice, dignity and freedom for migrants resumed its march this Monday, after resting in Mapastepec.

After walking ten kilometers, they arrived at the town of Valdivia, a territory of the same municipality, around 8:00 AM local time after leaving Mapastepec at 6:00 AM local time.

The members of the caravan, mostly of Central American origin, resumed the march at 3:30 PM local time and arrived almost three hours later to the community of Galeana, in the municipality of Phijijiapan, after walking ten kilometers.

The group leader Pueblos Sin Fronteras, Irineo Mujica, announced that the group planned to continue on Tuesday at 4:00 PM local time to try to walk about 25 kilometers to the town of Pijijiapan. "It will be a long stretch, but no way, we have to move forward," he added.

Likewise, he mentioned that they would spend the night in a dome and in a field in Galeana, which is a small town. "As we have walked short stretches, most of them are getting better and we had the grace that it has not rained."

In this sense, according to local media, Mujica specified that the participants were not discouraged by the murder of a migrant of Cuban origin by officers of the National Guard.

The man was in a vehicle against which the officers fired. According to his version, the shooting was triggered after a repercussion when three cars evaded the "Huixtla" citizen security post.

The GN officers signaled the car by audible and visible signals to stop for a preventive check. The vehicle driver allegedly disobeyed the instructions and attempted to hit the National Guard car, accelerating its march.

"Inside the aforementioned vehicle remained four people who were injured, as well as one who did not present vital signs. The National Guard immediately provided first aid to the injured, who were later transferred to the regional hospital for care," reported the authorities.