Mexico: Over 4,000 Migrants Form New Caravan Heading to the US

On Saturday, A new migrant caravan headed to the U.S. southern border from the Tapachula municipality in the Mexican State of Chiapas.

At least 4,000 migrants formed the new caravan called "for freedom, dignity, and peace."

The migrants broke through a security device installed by the National Migration Institute (INM) and the National Guard in the Viva Mexico municipality on their way to Mexico City, where they will request the regularization of their status.

Migrants expressed that they only want to transit peacefully to the U.S. since they are fleeing violence, unemployment, and lack of protection from their home countries.

In early September, Mexican authorities thwarted the advance of four migrant caravans departing from Tapachula.

The Central American region has been experiencing an increase in migration flows since the beginning of the year. Mexican authorities detected 147,000 undocumented migrants from January to August, a figure which tripled the number recorded in 2020.

Asylum Access director Alejandra Macias noted that more than 80,000 Asylum seekers applications were registered this year, a large number of which are from Chiapas.