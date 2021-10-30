Mexico: Migrant Caravan Refuses Relocation Proposals

Besides granting visitor's cards for humanitarian reasons, Mexican authorities were willing to transfer migrants to different cities to provide shelters and food.

Mexico's National Institute of Migration (INM) denied a rupture in dialogue with the migrant Caravan representatives despite migrants recently refusing to accept relocation proposals.

The INM proposed to issue visitor's cards for humanitarian reasons to vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, minors, people with disabilities, and the sick.

Mexican authorities also offered to transfer migrants to different states to provide lodging in open-door shelters and food.

The permanent residency card would be granted to migrants with definitive refugee resolutions issued by the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid (Comar).

It is legal to seek asylum in the United States. The U.S should be a beacon of hope to those fleeing violence and persecution in Central America and around the world. pic.twitter.com/kd82O2WTLN — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 8, 2021

These proposals were refused by the leader of "Pueblo Sin Fronteras" organization Irineo Mujica and the Center for Human Dignification coordinator Luis Rey Garcia, with whom the INM held talks.

They argued that the INM proposals were merely another move to keep them in locations such as Tapachula, where their visa process can take several months.

"It is necessary to make a call to the responsibility that comes with leading migrants on a march amid adverse temperature conditions, lack of safe spaces, especially in the presence of pregnant women, children, and adolescents," INM officials warned.