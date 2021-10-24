Migrant Caravan Continues Its Way Towards Mexico City

The migrants marched under temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius, which represents a serious risk, especially for women and children.

On Sunday, The new migrant caravan made up of over 4,000 migrants continued its journey to Mexico City to demand the normalization of their immigration status in order to cross to the U.S or legally stay in Mexico.

After spending the night in the Alvaro Obregon community in Tapachula city where the caravan formed, migrants headed to the highway towards the Huehuetan municipality.

The migrants marched under temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius, which represents a serious risk, especially for women and children.

According to the organizers, approximately 1,800 women and children are participating in the caravan, making them the most vulnerable sector. There are migrants of at least 11 nationalities.

And that’s exactly what happened.



Ae stopped a bit ago in the town of Huehuetetlan with nary a Guardia Nacional patrol in sight here.



The next leg of the caravan, however, will be among the most crucial… pic.twitter.com/ArrMTZ42cs — Jonathan L. Krohn (@JonathanLKrohn) October 24, 2021

Migrants denounced a lack of attention from Mexican authorities to complete migratory procedures and the containment policy applied to migrants in Chiapas.

Despite the caravan staying compact, the National Guard captured some migrants who straggled.

"It is necessary to look for a place where we can be free. We will go to the Senate, the Parliament, the Inter-American Court... wherever they can listen to us so that they attend to all the migrants because Tapachula is only a jail," civil association Pueblos Sin Frontera director Irineo Mujica said.