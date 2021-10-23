Mexico Reports 10 Clandestine Graves in Morelos

At least 93,000 missing persons have been reported in Mexico since 1964 when these records started to be counted.

In Mexico, the National Links Network and the National Brigade for the Search for Persons reported the discovery of at least ten clandestine graves in Morelos.

The Search Brigade worked in 13 municipalities for two weeks. The first positive finding was located in the Cuautla municipality, where prior searches were carried out in the area.

The second finding was located in a mine in the Yecapixtla municipality, where the activists found eight corpses in various clandestine spots.

A tenth finding was also obtained in Yecapixtla near the mine, where criminals buried the bodies in a safe house.

The National Links Network decried the lack of authorities and institutions that can face the disappearances problem and the missing people search operations in Morelos.

Activist Monserrat Castillo highlighted that Yecapixtla's finding was "shaping up to become a great mass grave in the state" while urging for extending the work in this zone.

