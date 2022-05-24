Mexico to Hire Health Personnel Abroad to Offset Staff Shorts

Mexico's Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, said that Mexico faces a difficult situation regarding the lack of qualified healthcare specialists.

During the morning press conference held by the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at the National Palace, a national health plan was put forward to address the shortage of medical specialists in the country.

Mexico is currently facing a difficult situation regarding the lack of healthcare specialists, according to the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, who said that Mexico only has 107 specialists per 100 000 inhabitants, while the average recommended by the World Health Organization is 230.

In this sense, Mexico intends to address the problem by hiring healthcare personnel abroad. During AMLO's administration, such issue has seen a relief as around 40 000 specialists have been trained, doubling the figure offered by the Ministry of Health compared to previous governments.

López Obrador said that Mexico hires health specialists no matter their origin, and at the same time described as vile the discrediting of the Cuban doctors who will be hired to work in the country. The president said that the right to health is a human right and the duty is to honor it.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador described as "vile" that for ideological or political reasons Cuban doctors are disqualified.

According to AMLO, all specialties are in need of personnel, however, oncology stands out. In this line, the president referred to patients with leukemia and diabetes, who suffer hardship due to the lack of pediatric oncologists, along with the deficit of internists, including endocrinologists and others who treat multiple diseases in a single consultation.

Mexico's Secretary of Health said that the Covid-19 pandemic exposed the country's need for qualified medical personnel. Alcocer said that about 200 000 doctors were needed, of which about one-third were specialists in all disciplines and almost 70 000 were general practitioners.