    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Mexico

Mexico and US Will Extend Border Restriction Until February 21
  • The U.S. and Mexican governments have agreed to extend the border restrictions at their shared border, in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

    The U.S. and Mexican governments have agreed to extend the border restrictions at their shared border, in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. | Photo: Twitter/@REMEZCLA

Published 12 January 2021
Opinion

The current restriction on non-essential border crossings has been in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mexican authorities asked their U.S. counterparts to extend restrictions until February 21 to limit land crossings through the border due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday.

RELATED:

A New Migrant Caravan Advances Towards the US-Mexico Border

The Secretariat issued a press release. It noted that several federal bodies are under orange epidemiological alert due to the spread of COVID-19, so the extension for another month of restrictions to non-essential land crossings is needed.


 
The Secretariat of Foreign Affairs pointed out that those restrictions will be under the same terms since their implementation on March 21, 2020.

It indicated that both countries would coordinate health measures along the border, which will be in force until 11:59 pm on February 21, 2021.

Tags

United States Mexico US-Mexico Border Secretariat of Foreign Affairs COVID-19

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/les-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.