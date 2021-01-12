Mexico and US Will Extend Border Restriction Until February 21

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
The current restriction on non-essential border crossings has been in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mexican authorities asked their U.S. counterparts to extend restrictions until February 21 to limit land crossings through the border due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday.
The Secretariat issued a press release. It noted that several federal bodies are under orange epidemiological alert due to the spread of COVID-19, so the extension for another month of restrictions to non-essential land crossings is needed.