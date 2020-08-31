Mexico: Police Arrested for Migrant Trafficking Near US Border

The trafficker was stopped by the police in Acuña, a city bordering Del Rio town in Texas.

Mexico's National Institute of Migration (INM) policeman was detained in the border State of Coahuila while he was transporting 14 migrants to the U.S. frontier.

"The Coahuila Police detained the agent and his accomplice after verifying that they were transporting the migrants in a van," INM stated, adding that these individuals were wearing the organization's uniform.

The traffickers were stopped by the police in Acuña, a city that borders with the Del Rio town, in Texas. They attempted to bribe agents to follow their route with the migrant group.

The INM verified that one of the two detainees is a Mexico's Federal Police member, who was at the Institute as part of a collaboration agreement.

"He has no working relationship with our organization," INM confirmed as it assured that both of them will be investigated for the crime of illegal human trafficking.

Mexican and Central American migrants regularly travel to Acuña City, which is one of the largest cities on the border. To get to the U.S. from Acuña, migrants must cross the Bravo River, which is one of the most dangerous crossings that Latin Americans have to undergo.

Thousands of migrants die each year trying to reach the U.S. That was the case of Salvadorans Oscar Martinez (25) and his 23-months-old daughter Angie Valeria, whose bodies were found floating in the Bravo River on June 26, 2020.