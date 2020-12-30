Mexico Was the Most Dangerous Country for Journalists in 2020

Over the last year, 50 journalists were killed around the world. Eight of them died in Mexico.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Tuesday published its annual report on journalists who have been killed while carrying out their work, noting that Mexico ranks first among the most dangerous countries for journalists.

Mexico recorded 8 journalists killed in 2020, thus consolidating an average of 9 journalists murdered each year over the past five years.

The RSF report noted the "savage" deaths of Julio Valdivia, who was found decapitated in Veracruz, and Victor Alvarez, who was cut to pieces in Acapulco.

Honduras was placed as the second deadliest country in the Americas with at least 3 journalists shot dead.

In 2018-2019, #UNESCO recorded a total of 156 killings of journalists worldwide. Over the past decade, a journalist has been killed on average every 4 days. #journalists expose the abuses of power that impact us all.#protectjournalists pic.twitter.com/SCQLsweDy0 — UN in Uzbekistan (@un_uzbekistan) December 26, 2020

This year, 50 journalists have been killed worldwide. RSF noted that 68 percent of the deaths occurred in countries considered to be at peace while 84 percent of the journalists were deliberately targeted and eliminated.

The most dangerous news coverages continue to be investigations into local corruption, the mafia, and organized crime.

After recalling that 937 journalists were assassinated over the last 10 years, RSF pointed out that the number of journalists killed in war zones decreased this year.