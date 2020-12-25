Mexico Sets Gender Parity Rule for 2021 State Governor Elections

The regulation serves to promote the inclusion of women in the nomination process.

Mexico's Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF) reported on Thursday the approval of a rule that requires all political parties to nominate women as candidates for the 2021 governorships elections.

"The political parties are linked to the fact that in the nomination of their candidacies for the governorships of the present electoral process they make effective the principle of parity," the TEPJF said in a statement.

"The Superior Chamber of #TEPJF linked the national political parties so that, in the nomination of their candidates for governor in the present electoral process, they make the principle of parity effective."

The electoral body instructed the parties to notify the National Electoral Institute (INE) of the entities to which it will nominate women candidates. This, as it was agreed that the parties will nominate women to seven out of the 15 governorships to be contested in 2021.

Moreover, the TEPJF established that the Congress and local congresses must also ahere to gender parity regulation in public office positions ahead of the 2021 electoral process.

While the regulation won't guarantee the election of women, it serves to promote the inclusion of women in the nomination process which could lead to the election of more women down the line.