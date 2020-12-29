Sputnik V Limited in US, Europe but Thriving in Latin America

The RDIF confirmed that Sputnik V's main markets are Latin America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa as more than 55 countries have requested the product after it was registered on August 11, 2020, although it was still finishing Phase III of clinical trials.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev warned on Tuesday that the distribution of Sputnik V, the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, will be limited in the United States and Europe because of geopolitical reasons.

.@MinzdravBelarus, @MINZDRAV_RF and #RDIF announce the beginning of vaccination with Russian @sputnikvaccine in #Belarus. Belarus has become the first country after #Russia to start vaccinating its population with #SputnikV. First batch of the vaccine arrived in Belarus today. pic.twitter.com/hGp8O40k2r — RDIF (@rdif_press) December 29, 2020

"We are realistic that due to geopolitical restrictions, supplies to the United States, supplies to Europe will be limited, although we could, among other things, supply it to allergy patients who are now severely allergic to several other vaccines," the official told local media outlets.

The RDIF confirmed that Sputnik V's main markets are the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. More than 55 countries had requested the product after it was registered on August 11, 2020, although it was finishing phase three of clinical trials.

The Sputnik V vaccine will have a major impact on Latin America as the RDIF signed an agreement with Mexico for 32 million doses; another deal with Argentina for almost 15 million doses; an understanding with Brazil's Bahia State for 20 million; and, most recently, an agreement with Venezuela for 10 million doses.