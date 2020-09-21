Mexico: Parents of Missing Students Denounce Corruption

They demand justice in a mass disappearance case that has not been solved since 2014.

The parents of the 43 disappeared students from Ayotzinapa in September 2014 denounced corruption within the Mexican judicial authorities.

Their spokesman Felipe De La Cruz said that even though the Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador administration shows a willingness to get to the truth, they still find corruption in the judiciary.

"We know about the bribe received by the judge who released Jose Angel Casarrubias Salgado, one of the defendants in the Ayotzinapa case after he was arrested,” De La Cruz said. “That gives us the certainty that we are still contaminated and it's time to clean up.”

The families demand the authorities disclose some videos used during the trial for they could shed some light on the crime. "These videos show that several young people were taken by police to Huitzuco, in the Guerrero state,” the spokesman said.

Happy birthday #AbelardoVázquezPenitén disappeared student from #Ayotzinapa

I send you & your family love and hope that you will be reunited

Soon - it's been nearly 6 long years now. #43x43#Ayotzinapa6años

Gracias @TPPGuerraSucia https://t.co/V9f9G58GAU — Jan Nimmo (@NimmoJan) September 20, 2020

On Tuesday, families will protest in front of the Congress in Guerrero to demand lawmakers to fulfill their promise to create a commission to support a new investigation.

The next day, they will demand justice for the victims in Mexico City, where they will demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court and will carry out a march to raise awareness on the case.

According to the controversial official version of former president Enrique Peña Nieto's administration, the Ayotzinapa students were murdered by "Guerreros Unidos", a criminal gang that cremated their remains in a garbage dump.