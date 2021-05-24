Mexico Receives Ayotzinapa Case File From the US

"I asked the vice president to help us; I want to thank her because she already sent me part of the file, I can't say more, but we already have the answer," Obrador explained, referring to a request made to U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador revealed on Monday that the U.S. government has contributed with a file for the investigation on the 43 students killed in Ayotzinapa in 2014.

According to the Mexican President, on May 7 made the petition to the U.S. after the human right commission investigation the Ayotzinapa case asked him to bring up the topic since the file can significantly help resolve the case.

Ayotzinapa no fue un hecho aislado, fue parte de un patrón de corrupción y represión.

La desaparición de los 43 normalistas en Iguala sintetizó la descomposición del régimen político mexicano.

Somos memoria.

¡Empezamos PaseDeLista1al43 ahora!#Ayotzinapa79meses

"Ayotzinapa was not an isolated event; it was part of a pattern of corruption and repression. The disappearance of the 43 in Iguala synthesized the decomposition of the Mexican political regime. We are memory. Let's start PaseDeLista1al43 now!"

"We are very concerned about clarifying the Ayotzinapa case, that is our commitment because in this case, too, they did not act properly, with rectitude, they lied, and we want to know where the young people are and to know the whole truth, and I have not taken my finger off the line," the president is also known as AMLO remarked.

AMLO has pledged to resolve the Ayotzinapa case as the student's families denounced they were not given a proper response during the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto, who prevented the families from accessing the accurate reports on the case. AMLO created a commission to solve the crime formed by the Attorney General's Office (FGR), the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), and other government agencies such as the Ministry of the Interior (Segob).