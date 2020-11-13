Key Military Official Arrested in Mexico Over Ayotzinapa Case

The second captain in command of the infantry, José Martínez Crespo, has been admitted to the 1-A military field prison.

Captain José Martínez Crespo, accused of organized crime, homicide, and forced disappearance, is the first detainee in a military prison for the case of the 43 education students of Ayotzinapa, who disappeared in 2014 in Mexico.

According to the Mexican press, the Federal Military Judicial Police this week filled out an arrest warrant against Crespo. So far, the information about his case has not been officially communicated.

Martínez Crespo was one of the commanders of the 27th Infantry Battalion that participated in the events of the night of September 26 and the morning of September 27, 2014, in Iguala, Guerrero.

"Mexican authorities detained Captain José Martínez Crespo; the first military officer arrested for his links to the disappearance of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa."

Captain Crespo" was identified by Sidronio Casarrubias, the alleged criminal leader of the region where the 43 young men of Ayotzinapa disappeared.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured on September 26, the sixth anniversary of the students' disappearance, that arrest warrants had already been issued for military personnel who participated in the disappearances in the Ayotzinapa case.