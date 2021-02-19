Austria to Study Bones Linked to Mexico's Ayotzinapa Case

The bones were discovered in the Cocula Municipality, Guerrero State, where authorities found remains of one of the 43 missing students.

Mexico's Human Rights Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas on Friday informed that 16 human remains were sent off for forensic and DNA analysis to Austria as part of the investigation of the 43 disappeared Ayotzinapa students.

The University of Innsbruck will try to determine if the remains belong to one of the students who disappeared in Sep. 2014 in Guerrero State.

The new remains, which were found in Cocula's city La Barranca meat market, will be matched with DNA samples from relatives of the missing youths.

On Nov. 26, 2019, authorities collected the bone of a man's right foot in Cocula, near the municipal dump.

After a year of investigations, the University of Innsbruck determined it belonged to Christian Rodriguez, one of the missing students.

"We hope the university will identify as soon as possible if the new bones belong to any of them," Encinas added, informing that 80 people are in custody currently for their link to the crime.

Last week, Mexican authorities arrested Luis Dorantes, who was in charge of Iguala city's police station, where criminal gangs allegedly supported by cops took the youths for interrogation.

Representatives of Argentina's Forensic Anthropology Team and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) are also taking part in the investigation.