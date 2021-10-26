Mexico Receives 6.4 Million Sputnik Doses, Largest Shipment Yet

The country has now reached 79% of the adult population over 18 years and older immunized.

The largest shipment of vaccines that arrived in Mexican territory during the pandemic that began in early January 2020 comprises 6,471,000 Sputnik V vaccines against SARS-CoV-2.

Mexico has received a total of 105,548,355 doses of various vaccines from pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Sputnik V (from the Gamaleya Center), CanSino Biologics, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

Mexican authorities confirmed Tuesday that the government goal is to cover 100% of vaccinated people with at least one dose by Oct. 30.

"We have more than 117.24 million doses applied to 71 million people who have been vaccinated, 77% with the complete scheme [two doses]; and it means that 79% of the adult population is protected in all the municipalities of the country," indicated the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

In the presentation of the weekly report called Pulse of Health during the traditional morning press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Undersecretary, detailed that the Government applies a daily average of more than 500,000 doses.

He highlighted that Mexico City is very advanced in the nationwide vaccination with the two doses, and the goal is expected to be achieved this week.