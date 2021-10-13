378,000 Sputnik V Vaccines Arrived in Bolivia

This Andean country will soon receive more vaccines to serve its adolescent population.

On Wednesday, Bolivia received 378,000 Sputnik V doses to complete the vaccination schedule for those citizens who have only got one injection of this COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Foreign Trade Vice Minister Benjamin Blanco reported that 189,000 doses were sent to La Paz City and the rest to the departments of Santa Cruz and Cochabamba. I have also recalled that his country has gotten 7.62 million COVID-19 vaccines so far.

The new doses will be applied as a priority to those citizens who received the first dose three months ago, since 90 days is the time limit to generate optimal immunity against the coronavirus.

Last week, President Luis Arce mentioned that Bolivia has also insured a batch of 522,500 Sputnik V vaccines, 144,500 of which will arrive in the country on Oct. 16.

"In this way, 100 percent of the Russian vaccine second doses required for the immunization process will be available,” said Blanco.

"On Oct. 19, we will receive 1,350,000 Pfizer vaccines, which will be used exclusively for young people aged 16 and 17. This will make Bolivia one of the first countries in the region to vaccinate children under the age of 18," he added.

To date, 3,485,586 first doses, 2,623,434 second doses, and 901,787 single doses were administered in Bolivia. This country uses Sinopharm, Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Janssen vaccines.