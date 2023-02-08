Mexico Qualifies For 2023 Caribbean Baseball Series Semifinals

"Although we are happy with the results we have achieved, we must continue to work since our goal is to win the tournament," Mexican team manager Moreno stated.

On Tuesday, the Mexican team to the 2023 Caribbean Baseball Series “Gran Caracas” qualified for the tournament's semifinals after defeating the Panamanian team by 2-1.

Before starting the match, held at La Guaira stadium in Venezuela, both teams held a minute of silence in tribute to the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Players Reinaldo Rodriguez (Mexico) and Johnny Yussef (Panama) scored the first two points. Mexican player Jose Cardona finished with the draw by achieving a one-time run due to a shooting error by the receiver. The Mexican team was the first one to qualify for the semifinals.

"We know that all the teams in this series are very competitive. The tournament's level has grown so much," Mexican team manager Jose Moreno insisted.

And so it begins: live baseball (Caribbean Series) on for the first time in 2023 in the Braves Room, as I wrap up one fun-but-intense three-week stretch of work launches. Ever closer to spring! pic.twitter.com/jdelbKXxgS — Budmañ006 (@bud006) February 3, 2023

"Although we are happy with the results we have achieved, we must continue to work since our goal is to win the tournament," Moreno stated. On Wednesday, the Mexico team will face the Puerto Rican team at the Estadio Monumental in Caracas. The teams of Colombia and Venezuela occupied second place on the leaderboard to the semifinals of the 2023 Caribbean Series after tying in a match at the Caracas stadium on Tuesday. Although these teams and the one from the Dominican Republic have some chance to win the semifinals, the Mexican team has an advantage over them since it defeated all these three rivals in other matches.