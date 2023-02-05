BMW Outlines Production of All-electric Vehicles in Mexico

BMW will build in San Luis Potosí a platform for the assembly of all-electric cars, as well as a new battery production center for this type of model, with an investment of 800 million euros.

The German automaker Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) announced the production of all-electric vehicles and an increase in production at its plant in the Mexican state of San Luis Potosí.

In an event attended by the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the plant's CEO, Harald Gottsche, announced these new work plans, the hiring of 500 additional people and the daily production of 550 cars.

"Today I am proud to announce that we are taking the next steps in our acceleration towards e-mobility or electric mobility. First, we will bring the Neue Klasse, which is our future generation of all-electric vehicles to this amazing plant here in Mexico. said Milan Nedeljkovic, BMW AG board member for production.

"Secondly, next to the existing vehicle plant, next to this location where we are today, we will build a manufacturing plant for the assembly of high-voltage batteries. This means that every electric vehicle produced at the San Luis Potosi plant will be equipped with battery modules made in San Luis Potosi," he added.

"We will incorporate all-electric vehicles into our production, and we will include a new technology, battery assembly, all this at the beginning of 2027," said Harald Gottsche, president and CEO of BMW GROUP. "This makes us the first premium automaker to produce electric vehicles and batteries in Latin America."

Gottsche said that Mexico is an attractive destination for German investment because of its strategic position, its highly qualified workforce and its trade facilities due to the free trade agreements it has signed.

Meanwhile, President López Obrador considered that the State is required for the market to be regulated and for politics to fulfill its social responsibility in the distribution of wealth.