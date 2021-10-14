The US Negotiates With South America Reception of Haitians

“Before crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, many Haitian migrants were residents of South American countries such as Brazil and Chile," U.S. Secretary Mayorkas argued.

During an interview with the EFE agency, the U.S. Secretary of National Security Alejandro Mayorkas revealed that President Joe Biden's administration is negotiating with South American countries the reception of Haitian migrants.

“Before crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, many Haitian migrants were residents of South American countries such as Brazil and Chile. Therefore, instead of deporting them to Haiti, we are negotiating their transfer to these countries,” Mayorka explained.

The immediate deportation of Haitian migrants without considering their asylum claims is supported in the President Donald Trump's Title 42 order, which Biden will maintain to avoid COVID-19 contagions.

“The rate of coronavirus infection in the migrant population remaining at Border Patrol stations has increased by nearly 10 percent over the last months," Mayorka stated and argued that border agents do not have the infrastructure to put the people infected in quarantine.

In September, Biden suspended the so-called “migrant workers raids,” which represented a slight advance in respecting the human rights of undocumented migrants."

"Many migrants who live in our country do not have American citizenship or residency. However, this situation is not a basis for taking coercive measures against them. We must ensure that employers do not take advantage of undocumented workers’ vulnerability," the U.S. Secretary assured.

The Biden administration will also re-establish the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) agency, to which former President Donald Trump withdrew funding. However, it will reintroduce the controversial "Stay in Mexico" program, whereby undocumented migrants seeking political asylum on the southern U.S. border will have to wait for the USCIS to process their claims in this neighboring country.

"The reinstatement of the program was an order from the Federal Justice Court. Therefore, we are required to comply with it as quickly as possible," Mayorka stressed.