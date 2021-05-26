Mexico: Moroleon Mayoral Candidate Shot to Death

Eighty-eight politicians have been murdered since the start of the electoral process in Sep. 2020.

The Security Secretariat in Michoacan reported the murder of the Citizens Movement (MC) candidate Alma Barragan in the state of Guanajuato.

The Moreleon mayor candidate was driving when she was shot to death by unidentified assailants, just a few hours after she had attended a campaign event.

She is the third candidate to be murdered ahead of the election day on June 6 in Guanajuato, which has the highest tallies of intentional homicides since 2018.

"Violence in this electoral process must stop. We call on the federal and state governments to guarantee candidates' safety. Mexico deserves peace," MC party said.

#Mexico | 13 candidates had been murdered since the start of electoral campaigns ahead of the upcoming June 6 subnational elections.https://t.co/z2ACyJRqy3 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) May 21, 2021

Besides Barragan, the MC also experienced this month the assassination of candidate Abel Murrieta who was running for Cajeme mayorship and was shot on the streets on May 13.

Political violence in this electoral process has put strains on the Security Secretariat that has received several protection requests from electoral candidates. Recently, the Etellekt consulting firm reported that 88 politicians have been murdered since the start of the electoral process in Sep. 2020.

On June 6, Mexico will celebrate the largest subnational election in its history since there are 500 federal lawmakers, 15 governorships, 30 local congresses, and 1,900 city councils to be elected.