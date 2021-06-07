Mexico: MORENA Secures At Least 9 of 15 Disputed Governorships

The states where the dispute is too close to defining a winner are Michoacán, Campeche, and San Luis Potosí.

According to official preliminary results released on Monday, Mexico's ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party and its allies will take nine of the 15 governorships that were in dispute in the elections held on Sunday.

According to the Preliminary Electoral Results Program (PREP) of the National Electoral Institute (INE), the vote for governor is too close in three states, making it difficult to define a winner.

Based on the PREP, Morena and the parties with which it allied have a wide lead in the following states: Baja California, where Marina del Pilar Ávila has 48.38 percent of the valid votes; and Baja California Sur (Manuel Castro, 46.63 percent).

Also, in Colima, with Indira Vizcaino (32.99 percent of the votes); Guerrero, with Evelyn Salgado (46.90 percent); and Nayarit, with Miguel Angel Navarro (50.56 percent).

Likewise, in Sinaloa, with Rubén Rocha (55.95 percent of the votes); Sonora, with Alfonso Durazo (51.39 percent); Tlaxcala, with Lorena Cuéllar (47.85 percent); and Zacatecas, with David Monreal (48.47 percent).

The opposition has won in three states: Chihuahua has been won by María Eugenia Campos (nominated by PAN and PRD), with 45.98 percent of the valid votes.

In #Mexico preliminary results are looking good for #Morena & its allies: holding (maybe slightly increasing) majority in Lower House & winning between 9 & 12 of 15 State Governorships @labourfplam — David Raby (@DLRaby) June 7, 2021

In Nuevo León, Samuel García (from Movimiento Ciudadano) is winning with 37.25 percent, and in Querétaro, Mauricio Kuri González (from PAN) is ahead with 55.8 percent.

The states where the dispute for the governorship is too close to defining a winner are Michoacán, Campeche, and San Luis Potosí.

In Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez, candidate of Morena and the Partido del Trabajo (PT), has 41.2 percent of the valid votes and Carlos Herrera, nominated by the Alianza Va por México, has 39.8 percent, based on the PREP.

In Campeche, Christian Castro, from Va Por México, received 32.7 percent of the votes, and Layda Sansores, from Morena and PT, 32.8 percent.

In San Luis Potosí, the candidate of the Green Party and PT, José Gallardo, registered 35.2 percent of the votes, while César Pedroza, of the PAN, PRI and PRD, reported 33.3 percent.