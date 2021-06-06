Mexico: Morena Leads the Vote

According to preliminary results participation is over 50% and AMLO's Morena leading the vote

Mexico's ruling party was leading in the election to choose a new lower house of Congress, prelimiary results showed, this would put MORENA in a leading position to achieve the majority that would give the winner 300 seats.

Election day had unfolded peacefully throughout most of the country, despite some isolated episodes of violence in Oaxaca, Baja California, and the State of Mexico, according to reports by the National Electoral Institute (INE), shortly after polls closed. Characterized by campaigns marked by violence, intimidation, and even killings of local candidates, this has been one of the most violent elections in recent Mexican history.

At the federal level, the people will elect the 500 legislators of the Chamber of Deputies. At the state level, 30 of the 32 state congresses of the Mexican federation are at stake so that a total of 1,063 local and federal deputies will be elected.

The rush for early results after polls closed has dominated the speeches of the main parties' leaders, as in the case of Mario Delgado of Morena. She announced the party's victory in several states, among them Guerrero, Nayarit, or Sinaloa. However, the National Electoral Institute (INE) has asked the parties to avoid declaring themselves winners: "The votes have not been counted."

Delgado is confident of winning 12 of the 15 states in the race and retaining the absolute majority in the Chamber of Deputies, as he stated in an interview with Milenio based on internal party polls. He also stated that San Luis Potosí, Querétaro and Nuevo León are the only states that are not under Morenista control.

As for Mexico City's mayoralties, the politician stated that he is ahead in 12 out of 14 delegations. "Only Benito Juarez and Cuajimalpa are not in our favor", he said.

Mexico:



With a few hours before polls close, we’ve prepared profiles on the main parties and coalitions competing in the legislative, regional, and local elections.#Mexico #Elecciones2021 #Elecciones2021MX pic.twitter.com/ak9lVPp39E — America Elects (@AmericaElige) June 6, 2021

On the other hand, the opposition alliance claims to have won most states and mayorships in the capital city. They have stated that they will wait for INE's announcement at 11:00 p.m. to have a reliable idea of the election trends.

Without waiting for official results, gubernatorial aspirants in several states have rushed to proclaim themselves winners of the election this Sunday afternoon.

In Nuevo León, the two main candidates, Samuel García, from Movimiento Ciudadano, and Adrián De la Garza, from the PRI-PRD coalition, announced their victory minutes after 6:00 p.m., as soon as the polls closed. The same happened in Guerrero, with the candidate of Morena, Evelyn Salgado, and her opponent, Mario Moreno, of the PRI-PRD.

Quick count and PREP results of the 2021 Elections in Mexico City https://t.co/fOXtud3bfk — Then24 (@then24dotcom) June 6, 2021

The State Electoral Commission has discredited the proclamation of victories of several candidates. The President Councilor of the State Electoral Commission, Mario Alberto Garza Castillo, addressed the gubernatorial candidates and urged them to behave "responsibly."

"I would like to exhort on behalf of this Electoral Council to the candidates to behave responsibly and not to declare themselves the winners before the official data issued by the electoral authorities; I say this in a republican and respectful manner," he emphasized.