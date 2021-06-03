Mexico Enters Electoral Silence Ahead of Subnational Polls

The current electoral process has unfolded in an atmosphere of violence that has left 89 politicians dead since September 2020.

Mexico's subnational electoral process entered a stage of silence in which no political proselytizing can take place before citizens go to the polls on June 6.

In compliance with current federal law, the National Electoral Institute (INE) requested candidates, parties, citizens, public officials, and the media not to carry out propaganda actions, publish results of polls on electoral preferences, or disseminate reports on the work of subnational governments.

Mexico will hold one of the largest elections in its history on Sunday when almost 93.5 million voters are called to vote for 500 federal deputies, 15 state governors, 30 local legislatures, and 1,923 municipal presidencies.

In June 6, governorships will be in dispute in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chihuahua, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Queretaro, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tlaxcala, and Zacatecas.

@FDerechoAnahuac @inteligenciauan ACLED 2020: The Year in Review. Countries with the highest numbers of political violence events in 2020: Syria, Yemen, Ukraine, Mexico, Afghanistan: https://t.co/Cn5mPu39tb — Magdalena Alcocer (@magdaalcocer) May 31, 2021

On Wednesday, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) called on citizens to participate in the elections. His message comes amid a violent environment in which one candidate has been killed and two political attacks have been registered in the last week. Since Sep. 2020, however, 89 candidates have been killed, according to Etellekt.

In the states of Mexico, Aguascalientes, Chiapas, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Morelos, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, and Yucatan, citizens will elect local lawmakers and mayors.

While local legislatures will be renewed in Durango and Hidalgo, citizens will elect mayors, city attorneys, and councilors in Coahuila and Quintana Roo.

In total, more than 20,000 state-level positions will be up for election on June 6. For this purpose, INE has installed 162,815 voting centers.