Mexico: Firework Explosion Injures 30 Citizens In Puebla

Preliminary investigations indicate that the explosion was due to an escape in a clandestine gunpowder workshop.

On Monday, a firework explosion in Felipe Angeles City, Puebla State, injured 30 Mexican citizens and damaged several houses and vehicles.

The noise was heard in the neighboring Tecamachalco, Huixcolotla, and Quecholac cities. Fire and Police brigades moved to the area to extinguish the fire and assist the victims, who were hospitalized for first and second-degree burns.

Interior Ministry and Public Security agents are already working in the town to reconstruct the events, whose preliminary investigations indicate that it was due to an escape in a clandestine gunpowder workshop.

These events are frequent in central Mexico, in which several legal and illegal establishments work the pyrotechnics. Their production increase at the end of the year due to Christmas celebrations.



Let’s check up on our neighbors:



The most serious of such incidents occurred in December 2016, when an explosion in the local market in the Tultepec municipality killed 42 people. So far this semester, two other similar accidents have occurred. Their results, however, have not been so lethal.

The first explosion originated in a building used to store gunpowder also in the Tultepec municipality, where two citizens died and four were injured.

The second accident occurred in a clandestine workshop in the Santa Maria Zacatepec town, where a woman was killed and eight citizens were injured.

