The US and Mexico Commit to Fight Irregular Migration

Delegations from both countries reached agreements to support rural workers, infrastructure projects, and labor reforms in Mexico and Central America.

On Wednesday, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris signed cooperation agreements to fight irregular migration and boost development in Central America.

The agreements include the creation of a specialized group to fight human smuggling networks, resolve missing person cases, and assist Mexican workers.

In this sense, the U.S. will provide forensic training to law enforcement agencies such as the National Search Commission to help Mexican authorities to resolve over 82,000 cases of missing persons.

Furthermore, loans will be provided for affordable housing, infrastructure projects, and support to rural workers in southern Mexico.

This afternoon, I got to see what students in Guatemala are working on in the lab—and hear about how local entrepreneurs are growing their local economies. Around the world, innovators and entrepreneurs create economic opportunity. We must support them. pic.twitter.com/ZLbIOmlp4D — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 8, 2021

President Joe Biden's administration will cooperate to support labor reforms aimed at addressing child labor in Mexico.

The U.S./Mexico talks concluded in a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) for the development of the Central American Northern Triangle region, which includes Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

"The U.S. and Mexico share history and family. Our economies are tied and our security relies on one another. I am here in Mexico City to renew our nation’s important partnership with Mexico," Kamala tweeted.