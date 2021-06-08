21 Female Candidates Were Murdered in Mexico's Electoral Race

Political parties were the main perpetrators of political violence against women who were attacked and discriminated against due to origin and gender.

On Tuesday, the civil society organization "Observatoria Ciudadana Todas Mx" revealed that 60 percent of the candidates murdered in Mexico's subnational electoral process were women.

"This is the most violent and hostile electoral process against women since 21 candidates out of 35 murdered during the electoral process were women," activist Yndira Sandoval said.

There were several complaints of sexual or family violence against more than 100 candidates who run for public posts. The main types of violence identified against female politicians were aggressions by other male contesters and the media, physical attacks, threats, and discrimination by origin and gender.

Puebla, Mexico City, Yucatan, Veracruz, and the State of Mexico were the territories with the highest number of denunciations.

Mexico, Governors by party:



Preliminary results,



Morena (Centre-Left): 11 (+10)

PAN (Centre-Right): 2 (-2)

MC (Centre-Left) 1 (+1)

PVEM (Centre-Right) 1 (+1)

PRI: 0 (-8)

PRD: 0 (-1)



(+/- vs. Last result)#Mexico #Elecciones2021Mx pic.twitter.com/WQ1nmhUFKO — America Elects (@AmericaElige) June 8, 2021

Political parties were the main perpetrators of political violence against women. The municipal level concentrated 80 percent of political violence cases, followed by the state level (15 percent), and the federal level (5 percent).

Only 6 parties had protocols for preventing gender-based violence against women; however, such protocols were not a sign of adequate implementation or access to justice and reparation.

Furthermore, all political parties and national coalitions had at least one case of non-compliance with the "3de3VsViolencia" commitment which established the withdrawal of gender-violence perpetrators' candidacy.