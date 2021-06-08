    • Live
News > U.S.

US: 2,127 Migrant Children Remain Separated From Parents

  According to the authorities, 1,700 cases remain under review, and 29 families will be reunited in the weeks ahead.

    Photo: Twitter/ @thehill

Published 8 June 2021
Opinion

"There are 2,127 children for whom the Task Force does not have a confirmed record of reunification. Additional reunifications are in process and the Task Force expects that the pace will increase as procedures fall into place," the DHS said in a statement. 

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported on Tuesday that at least 2,217 minors are still separated from their families as a result of Donald Trump's migratory policies South of the border.

"There are 2,127 children for whom the Task Force does not have a confirmed record of reunification. Additional reunifications are in process and the Task Force expects that the pace will increase as procedures fall into place," the DHS said in a statement.

The report assesses Biden´s executive order to reunite children with their families, one of his first migration decision after he took office. Thus far 1,786 children are back to their parents, the DHS confirmed.

According to the authorities, 1,700 cases remain under review, and 29 families will be reunited in the weeks ahead. Last month the U.S. Task Force returned missing children to seven families.

  

Al Jazeera, DHS
by teleSUR/esf-MS
