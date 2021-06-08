US: 2,127 Migrant Children Remain Separated From Parents

"There are 2,127 children for whom the Task Force does not have a confirmed record of reunification. Additional reunifications are in process and the Task Force expects that the pace will increase as procedures fall into place," the DHS said in a statement.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported on Tuesday that at least 2,217 minors are still separated from their families as a result of Donald Trump's migratory policies South of the border.

Today, the DHS-led Family Reunification Task Force published its initial report to @POTUS on the first 120 days of its work to reunite children who were unjustly separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border by the previous Administration. https://t.co/ao8kmTarZY pic.twitter.com/3fM2FKpxtX — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 8, 2021

The report assesses Biden´s executive order to reunite children with their families, one of his first migration decision after he took office. Thus far 1,786 children are back to their parents, the DHS confirmed.

According to the authorities, 1,700 cases remain under review, and 29 families will be reunited in the weeks ahead. Last month the U.S. Task Force returned missing children to seven families.