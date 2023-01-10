AMLO Calls On Biden To End US Disdain For Latin America

“President Biden, it is time to end this forgetfulness and abandonment towards Latin America, you have the key to improve relations between all our countries," the Mexican President said.

On Monday, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) called on U.S. President Joe Biden to end Washington’s disdain for Latin America.

“President Biden, it is time to end this forgetfulness and abandonment towards Latin America. You have the key to open and substantially improve relations between all our countries," said AMLO, who will participate along with Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the North American Leaders' Summit on Tuesday.

AMLO asked Biden to increase investment in Central American nations where irregular migration to the U.S. originates. "I know it is a complex initiative, whose implementation entails many difficulties, but in my opinion, there is no better way to guarantee the prosperous, peaceful, and just future that our peoples deserve," the Mexican President said.

"Our responsibility does not end in the Western Hemisphere," Biden argued, alleging that the U.S. has provided more foreign aid than any other country as it has spent "billions of dollars" in the Western Hemisphere for the last 15 years.

Migrants from Mexico, Venezuela & Central American countries protested outside the U.S. Consulate on Jan. 9. They demanded legislate immigration reform & hear their asylum claims, as most are fleeing from violence. (Carlos A. Moreno for @anadoluimages ) #Tijuana #Mexico pic.twitter.com/RY5oOWG4kj — Carlos A. Moreno (@CarlosAMoreno) January 10, 2023

Irregular migration has become a "political vulnerability" for Biden. In the fiscal year 2022, U.S. border patrol agents arrested 2.3 million migrants, a figure five times higher than the one recorded in 2020, when Biden swore-in as U.S. president. To counteract this situation, his administration announced that 30,000 Venezuelans, Cubans, Nicaraguans, and Haitians will be able to migrate into the U.S. regularly each month if they prove to have a sponsor in that country. Before arriving in Mexico to participate in the regional Summit, Biden also made a stop at El Paso in Texas, state that shares 3,100 km of land border with Mexico. "By the end of this Summit, we will not have a new immigration agreement," stated White House National Security adviser Jake Sullivan. Nevertheless, he said that the U.S. could approve a new agreement on this topic at another time.