Mexico Discovers 14 New Lithium Spots, Sector Expanding

The Mexican Geological Service announced on Thursday it had identified 14 lithium spots in the Sonora region. The discovery will help boost the exploitation of the natural resource even further as the Chinese-Canadian company Bacanora leads the way in the municipality of Bacadéhuachi.

According to Sonora's governor, Alfonso Durazo Montaño the exploitation of these new lithium spots will allow enhancing mining in the region. This, like Mexico, seeks to expand and take more advantage of its large reservoirs of the mineral used in electric cars.

Bacanora Lithium accepts Ganfeng’s $391 million-takeover offer: Deal that hands China’s largest lithium producer control over the Bacanora lithium mine in Mexico. https://t.co/DXVsvPb34K pic.twitter.com/PDPPMvokkh — Financely (@financelygroup) August 27, 2021

The state of Sonora is the main hotspot of lithium exploitation in Mexico. Mining Technology reported that in Sierra the Sonora lies "the largest lithium deposit globally, with reserves estimated at 243.8 million tons," Prensa Latina explained.

Lithium trade would considerably help diversify the market worldwide, and increase its supply, currently relying on Australia, Chile, and Bolivia as the main providers.