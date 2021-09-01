AMLO’s Third Gov’t Report: Promises Fulfilled, Historic Records

"We have not contracted an additional public debt, the peso has not devalued during the two years and nine months in the six-year term, as it had not happened in three decades, and the minimum wage has increased in real terms by 44 percent, something that has not it had happened in more than 30 years," Obrador said.

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador presented his third government report to the nation on Wednesday, with most of his presidential promises fulfilled and historic records despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I take this opportunity to recap: historical record in remittances, historical record in foreign investment, historical record in the increase in the minimum wage, historical record in no devaluation of the peso, historical record in no increase in debt, historical record in the increase of the Stock Exchange index Values, a historical record in the reserves of the Bank of Mexico, is like to say from the rooftops, show off," Obrador said to his cabinet.

The Mexican President recalled that only two out of the 100 commitments he made when he took office had not been achieved. Obrador still has to solve the location of the 43 missing students from Ayotzinapa and the decentralization of the state secretariats.

Moreover, the president, also known as AMLO, recalled that despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Latin America´s second-largest economy, "there is governance and social peace in the country."

AMLO also highlighted that the economy is growing, with the GDP expected to increase around 6 percent in 2021 and without contracting any additional public debt. According to Obrador, the facts are telling the neoliberal opposition: "have them learn."

"We have not contracted an additional public debt, the peso has not devalued during the two years and nine months in the six-year term, as it had not happened in three decades, and the minimum wage has increased in real terms by 44 percent, something that has not it had happened in more than 30 years," Obrador said.