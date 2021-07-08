Mexico Confirms Its Interests in Acquiring Cuban Vaccines

The AMLO administration is looking forward to acquiring the Abdala and Sovereign COVID-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday, Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) for his interest in acquiring Abdala and Sovereign COVID-19 vaccines, which are developed and produced in the Island.

The AMLO administration gives preference to COVID-19 vaccines that have proven to be highly effective in Phase 2 and 3 of clinical trials. This is the case of the Abdala vaccine, which showed an efficiency rate of 92.28 percent, and the Sovereign vaccine, which proved to be 62 percent effective with two doses.

Regarding the importance of Latin America developing its own vaccines, Lopez Obrador stated that the region has to be prepared to fight Sars-Cov-2 and any other virus with its own resources. He revealed that the country members of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) are currently discussing new initiatives in this regard.

“Our relationship with Cuba is very fraternal in all fields”, AMLO stated and thanked the Island for the dispatch of health personnel to Mexico at the beginning of the pandemic to help fighting the virus.

#Iran authorized the emergency use of the Cuban vaccine vs #COVID-19 Soberana 02 under the name Pasteur. They took into account the safety & immunogenicity evidenced during the clinical trials in #Cuba, & during trials in several Iranian provinces. #CubaPorLaSalud pic.twitter.com/LCBqvM4kHY — Cuba Embassy in NZ (@EmbacubaNZ) July 4, 2021

The Cuban medical team sent to Mexico in December 2020 was part of the Henry Reeve Health Brigade. This group was made up of 95 physicians, 13 of whom were specialized doctors and 58 were nurses. For over a year, this brigade assisted the Mexican people in the Chivatito Temporary Hospitalization Operational Units, First Field, and 6th Mortar Battalion. The Cuban brigade treated 441 suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases and rehabilitated 123 patients. In addition, the Cuban doctors carried out 1,213 trainings on biosafety measures aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. So far, 56 Henry Reeve teams have helped to fight COVID-19 in 40 countries.