Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced that the UMELISA SARS-CoV-2 antigen diagnostic system aims to reinforce the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic amid a surge in cases.

"Another achievement of Cuban science. Umelisa SARS-COV-2 antigen, a 100% Cuban diagnostic system," the president said via Twitter.

Otro logro de la ciencia cubana. Umelisa SARS-COV-2 antígeno, un sistema de diagnóstico 100 % cubano #CubaVivahttps://t.co/rO6S0ry1MT — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 5, 2021

The antigen test can identify the virus in four hours. The firsts 644 kits were sent to the Medicines Marketing and Distribution Company (EMCOMED) for mass-scale production and distribution.

The authorities expect to deliver more than 1,600 UMELISA diagnostic systems by July 15 and provide the health system with 705,000 kits.