The Mexican president has accused the U.S. government of not doing enough to combat drug abuse, especially among its youth.

On Thursday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) said that the United States has adopted a "very misguided" strategy to fight drug trafficking at home while simultaneously allowing the consumption of some narcotics to get out of hand.

During his daily press conference, Lopez Obrador questioned, for example, why the U.S. National Basketball League allows marijuana use among its players.

"Why is there so much drug use in the United States?... It's like a pandemic. "It is very sad that 100,000 young people die each year due to the use of fentanyl," he said.

The Mexican president again called for decision-makers in Washington to focus more on combating the root causes that lead to drug abuse, instead of applying coercive measures, especially against migrants, who "should not be blamed for everything."

Elias Melgar — the 2nd-in-command of the Honduran military under Xiomara Castro and a US drug war ally — has been tied to a major drug trafficker, and a mercenary firm accused of dozens of assassinations.



My exclusive, with @jbwashing, for @theintercept https://t.co/RRgsG3raGW — Jared Olson (@jolson321) August 25, 2023

The United States has suffered from a surge in opioid deaths over the past several years due to accidental overdoses, according to experts.

Some U.S. politicians have accused Mexico of being responsible for the illegal trafficking of fentanyl in its territory.

The Mexican president has accused the U.S. government of not doing enough to combat drug abuse, especially among its youth.