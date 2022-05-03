Mexico Celebrates Press Freedom Day Amid Journalists' Tragedy

"The risk is very high because you can be at the hands of two risk generators: the police authorities and organized crime," said Jose Luis Camarillo, a crime reporter.

On World Press Freedom Day, celebrated on May 3, Mexicans remember eight journalists who have been murdered so far this year.

Tijuana reporters denounced that their work environment has become more tense and hostile since the murders in January of their colleagues Margarito Martinez and Lourdes Maldonado.

"The risk is very high because you can be at the hands of two risk generators: the police authorities and organized crime. And even citizens themselves," said Jose Luis Camarillo, a crime reporter who has been a victim of various assaults throughout his 40-year career.

In Mexico, the first stage of violence against journalists occurred when there was widespread insecurity in the 1980s and 1990s. Later, in the current wave of violence, investigative journalists have been harassed by local authorities.

Today is World Press Freedom Day. And the award-winning journalist Julian #Assange is in a max security jail in the UK, awaiting extradition to the United States for the "crime" of revealing evidence of war crimes. Free the press, free Assange now. #JournalistsSpeakUpForAssange pic.twitter.com/QPenrOHgXf — Serena Tinari (@serenatinari) May 3, 2022

In this context, the murder of Lourdes Maldonado shocked the country but did not surprise it. During a press conference with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) held in 2019, she said she feared for her life as a result of a conflict she had with Jaime Bonilla, the then governor of Baja California.

“It is complicated because we have authorities that harass us. That has created a climate of animosity about what we raise through our stories," reporter Octavio Fabela said.

"Since the murders of Margarito and Lourdes... it seems that anyone has the right to kill you just for disagreeing with you."