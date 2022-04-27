Mexican Officers Prevent Advance of New Caravan of Migrants

In 2021, Mexico received 131,448 asylum applications, 51,000 of which were made by Haitians. In that year, over 114,000 undocumented migrants were also deported.

On Tuesday, hundreds of migrants left the Siglo 21 Immigration Station, located in Tapachula City in the Mexican state of Chiapas, with the intention of requesting a migration regulation that allows them to reach the border with the United States.

The caravan traveled about 11 kilometers until it reached the first checkpoint, located in the Viva Mexico community. There, the migrants tried to close the highway to put pressure on the National Institute of Migration (INM) and receive the Mexican visas they claim.

Shouting "we want visas, we want visas," the migrants protested before INM officials. Before his arrival, the National Guard and INM agents withdrew to avoid a confrontation.

The caravan is made up of migrants from Latin American countries such as Haiti, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. African migrants are also present.

The tweet reads, "Fourth migrant caravan departs from Tapachula, Chiapas." People shout "We want visas."

On Wednesday morning, however, the caravan was broken up by the National Guard's anti-riot teams, which surrounded the migrants and prevented them from walking on the road again.

On April 16, another migrant caravan was also broken up after an agreement with the authorities. From January 1 to April 13, 2022, Mexico intercepted 115,379 migrants, 15 percent of whom were minors.

