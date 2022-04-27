Violence Against Journalists Denounced in Mexico

The People's Tribunal on the Murder of Journalists denounced the violence and murder of journalists.

The forum, which brings together press freedom organizations, held sessions in Mexico City to demand justice and the end of impunity and corruption.

During the 50th session of the Peoples' Tribunal on the Murder of Journalists, press freedom organizations demanded justice for the systematic murders of journalists in Mexico.

Prominent journalists attended the hearing, presenting testimonies concerning crimes against journalists, the systemic persistence of impunity and the complicity of certain authorities and officials in such cases. The impact of this problem on journalists, their families and Mexican society was also discussed.

The People's Tribunal, which is a project organized by Free Press Unlimited, the Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders, issued a warning that ranks Mexico as one of the most dangerous countries for journalists, indicating that more than 153 journalists have been killed in retaliation for their work since 2000.

El Tribunal de los Pueblos sobre el Asesinato de Periodistas se llevó a cabo en la Casa Cultural Casa Abierta al Tiempo de la UAM, donde en su fachada están los rostros de las y los periodistas asesinados en México pic.twitter.com/HsZQI1U4K3 — LOQUESIGUE.TV (@LoQueSigue_) April 27, 2022

The People's Tribunal on the Murder of Journalists was held at the Casa Abierta al Tiempo Cultural Center of the UAM, where the faces of the murdered journalists in Mexico are on its façade.

Aggression and violence against the press have increased in recent months. There have been eight murders and two disappearances so far in 2022.

In this light, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asks to step up the fight against corruption and end impunity. However, he refuses to adopt harsh policies against cartels owing to the risk of collateral damage.