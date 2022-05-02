Mexico Denounces Texas Governor’s Extortion

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of extortion for the blockades on the border of both countries.

The Mexican minister said that the governor is using an extortion scheme. "I close the border and you have to sign whatever I say," he said, denouncing Abbott's methods concerning the blockade of border crossings.

Mexico will not allow itself to be extorted by a governor, the minister said while making it clear that Abbott's demands are part of his campaign for re-election in Texas, including speeches against migration.

His statements were made at an event in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, where he expressed the discomfort of the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with the additional inspections of trucks and buses, causing long lines and waits of up to 30 hours.



The governors of Chihuahua, María Eugenia Campos; Coahuila, Miguel Ángel Riquelme; and Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier Cabeza de Vaca, also participated in this strategy, committing to take a series of measures requested by Abbott, such as the implementation of checkpoints, patrols and other operations.

Mexico Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard denounces Texas Governor Greg Abbott for conducting "extortion" in regard to the strict customs checks on truckers crossing the border, sometimes not allowing the truckers to do their jobs. (MP) #Mexico #Texas #GregAbbott #Truckers #Ebrard — SNA World News (@SNAWorldNews) May 3, 2022

In this way, they managed to get agreements signed that, in the case of Nuevo Leon, reduced the time to cross the border bridges to only five minutes. In this connection, the foreign minister said that the migration problem is not Mexico's.

Moreover, the U.S. newspaper The New York Times (NYT) revealed on Saturday that Abbott could officially declare an invasion in the face of increased migration flows on the U.S.-Mexico border to expand his prerogatives as a state authority at the border.