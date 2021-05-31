Mexico: Candidates Display Final Rallies Ahead of Election Day

The current electoral campaign has been marked by high levels of organized crime's violence against candidates.

In Mexico, candidates from different parties held electoral campaign closing ceremonies this weekend in the lead-up to June 6 subnational elections.

Although electoral campaigns officially conclude on June 2, candidates for local and federal posts held massive rallies, concerts, and popular dances to call the population to attend the polls.

In Mexico City, people dressed in white participated in the "Save Mexico" march, which was led by opposition candidates Margarita Zavala and Miguel Hidalgo.

Ruling Morena party contester Alfredo Martinez held his closing campaign in Morelia in Michoacan State, where he was supported by his party's president Mario Delgado.

Mexico, Buendía&Marquez poll for ElUniversal:



2021 Legislative election (parties)



Morena (centre-left): 41%(-3%)

PAN (centre-right): 16%(-)

PRI (centre): 15%(+2%)

MC (centre-left): 8%(+3%)

...



(+/- Feb'21)



Fieldwork: 19-25 May '21

Sample size: 1,530#Mexico #Elecciones2021MX pic.twitter.com/3978lKX2Iz — America Elects (@AmericaElige) May 27, 2021

The electoral process has been surrounded by accusations among parties and candidates who denounce high levels of electoral violence.

"Unfortunately, organized crime groups' violence represents the greatest risk to governability and the electoral process," Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez acknowledged.

Political analyst Martha Singer also sustains that confrontations between the opposition and the Federal Government have marked 2021 subnational elections, in which federal lawmakers, 15 out of 32 governorships, 30 local congresses, and 1,900 city councils posts will be renewed.