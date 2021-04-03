Mexico: Women Rights Activists Protest Over Femicides

They condemned the murder of Victoria Salazar, who was killed by police officers in Tulum city in the State of Quintana Roo on March 28.

Women rights activists took to the streets in Mexico City to protest recent femicides in the State of Quintana Roo and the murder of Salvadorean migrant Victoria Salazar.

Chanting "Victoria did not die, the police killed her!" and "My friends take care of me, not the police", activists marched from the Revolution Monument to the "Paseo de la Reforma" street.

NGO Marabunta Humanitarian Brigade accompanied the protest to serve as an intermediate between demonstrators and police.

On March 27, Tulum city police officers caused the death of 36-year-old Salazar after pinning her to the ground. This same day, 29-year-old Karla 'M' was murder in Holbox.

La marcha de feministas que iba al Zócalo capitalino, llegó finalmente a la representación de Quintana Roo en la CDMX pic.twitter.com/ukMpBBXRCB — Andrea Meraz (@merazr) April 2, 2021

The meme reads, "Demonstrators arrived at Quintana Roo's State lawmakers headquarters in Mexico City."

Salazar's death sparked rejection from human rights organizations and groups that accused Mexican security forces of racism and misogyny.

Last year, Mexico reported 940 femicides, two less than in 2019. Juarez, Tijuana, Baja California, Monterrey, and Nuevo Leon are the municipality with the highest tallies of these murders.

"We are here to show solidarity with the girls, to make ourselves visible...We have to be heard in one way or another. Things cannot keep going on like this," a protester said.