Mexico, Among Destinations With the Fastest Recovery in Tourism

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) on Wednesday acknowledged that the recovery of travel and tourism in Mexico is stronger and faster than in other international markets and it is expected that this year, the sector contribute 14.7 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Ministry of Tourism of #Mexico confirmed that the entity closed 2021 with 14,673,571 visitors, which represented an increase of 34.4% compared to 2020; that is, 3,754,015 more visitors, which represents a recovery of 90% of the tourist flow that existed before the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Ry9VXkpOZp — Tulum Land & Property (@tulum_land) March 21, 2022

That means a similar level to the one it had in 2019 that was 14.9 percent, stated the WTTC, which indicates that the sector is working in a very good way, achieves many visits and places the country among the world’s most advanced in reviving tourism and with a very good prospective to go forward.

SECTUR indicated that the revival of tourism in Mexico is due to the Government's policy of not restricting flights or requesting specific requirements so that travelers could enter the country, that is, it adapted to the difficulties.