News > Mexico

Mexico, Among Destinations With the Fastest Recovery in Tourism

  • The Chamber of the Radio and Television Industry in a meeting with SECTUR seek to establish joint strategies in favor of promoting tourism in Mexico.

    The Chamber of the Radio and Television Industry in a meeting with SECTUR seek to establish joint strategies in favor of promoting tourism in Mexico. | Photo: Twitter @traviatic

Published 3 June 2022 (3 hours 32 minutes ago)
Opinion

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) on Wednesday acknowledged that the recovery of travel and tourism in Mexico is stronger and faster than in other international markets.

The Secretariat of Tourism (SECTUR) has expressed satisfaction for Mexico being among the world's tourist destinations that have most rapidly recovered from the harmful effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) on Wednesday acknowledged that the recovery of travel and tourism in Mexico is stronger and faster than in other international markets and it is expected that this year, the sector contribute 14.7 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

That means a similar level to the one it had in 2019 that was 14.9 percent, stated the WTTC, which indicates that the sector is working in a very good way, achieves many visits and places the country among the world’s most advanced in reviving tourism and with a very good prospective to go forward.

SECTUR indicated that the revival of tourism in Mexico is due to the Government's policy of not restricting flights or requesting specific requirements so that travelers could enter the country, that is, it adapted to the difficulties.

