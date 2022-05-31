AMLO Is Committed to the Construction of the Mayan Train

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is unwilling to abandon the Mayan Train construction, which runs from Playa del Carmen to Tulum, two of Mexico's busiest tourist destinations.

This Tuesday morning, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that his opponents would not be able to stop the Mayan Train. He reiterated that his administration would present a series of appeals so that the injunctions suspending the construction of Section 5 do not proceed.

After a federal judge ordered the suspension of works on section 5 of this mega project due to environmental damage, the Mexican Government dismissed the decision of the Judiciary and assured that the blockade was not definitive.

"The judicial suspension on the work of the Mayan Train in Section 5 South is definitive only until the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the project, currently being processed before the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), is resolved," the National Fund for Tourism Development (Fonatur) said.

In recent months, the Judiciary has admitted at least five appeals seeking to stop the works because they allegedly threaten the environment and destroy the rainforest.

�� #AMLO presentará un recurso contra suspensión del #Tramo5 del #TrenMaya. “De todas maneras vamos a cumplir legalmente y no van a poder detenernos, no van a imponerse los intereses particulares, no van a poder estar por encima del interés general”, sentenció. pic.twitter.com/Tv1GStLVlE — RID Noticias ���� (@RIDNoticias) May 31, 2022

AMLO will present an appeal against the suspension of section 5 of the Mayan Train. "In any case, we will comply legally and they will not be able to stop us; private interests will not prevail, and they will not be able to be above the general interest," he said.

"They will not be able to stop us. Private interests will not prevail; they will not be above the general interest, the interest of the people, the interest of the people, the interest of the Nation," AMLO said from the National Palace regarding the injunction granted by federal judge Adrián Novelo in favor of suspending the construction of section 5 of the Mayan Train.

"We are going to go to another instance, or appeals will be filed so that the injunction does not proceed because they have no grounds. This is a political issue of those who do not want the work to be carried out; they are pseudo-environmentalists financed by big companies and foreign governments", the Mexican President said.