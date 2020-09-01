Mexico: AMLO's Popularity Increases Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The data shows that 67 percent of the people surveyed positively values AMLO's fight against corruption.

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López-Obrador's popularity increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic as people consider that his performance has been good or very good at fighting corruption and dealing with the health crisis, according to the latest survey.

The survey by consulting firm Parametria shows that the president, also known as AMLO, enjoys an overall approval rate of 65 percent. About 38 percent of the surveyed said they approve AMLO's performance very much, while 27 percent said they support him slightly.

AMLO's current popularity represents an increase from the 54 percent rate in March when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the country.

Un 50% de los encuestados piensa que lo que diga #EmilioLozoya beneficiará al Presidente López Obrador, por 38% que opina que le perjudicará. https://t.co/nqKrEXCIrS pic.twitter.com/v3i3x9il80 — Parametría (@Parametria) September 1, 2020

"50% of those surveyed think that what #EmilioLozoya says will benefit President López Obrador, while 38% think that it will harm him."

On the other hand, just 18 percent said that they very much disapprove of AMLO, and 13 percent answered they disapprove slightly.

Moreover, the data shows that 67 percent of the people surveyed positively value AMLO's fight against corruption, while 43 percent agree with his campaign against drug trafficking. Other areas, such as health and tourism, show an approval rate of 52 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

The survey is the first face to face poll to be carried out since February and collected opinions from 1000 people across the country from August 36 to August 30. The target population was individuals with voting credentials aged 18 years or older.



