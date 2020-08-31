Mexico: Parties Collect Signatures To Prosecute Ex-Presidents

A referendum would allow former presidents Salinas de Gortari, Calderon, and Peña Nieto to be tried for corruption.

Mexico’s National Regeneration Movement Party (MORENA) and the Labor Party (PT) Sunday started a signature collection campaign for Congress to request a referendum through which citizens decide whether three former presidents can be tried for acts of corruption.

The referendum, which must be supported by at least 43 lawmakers, seeks to start a legal process against former presidents Carlos Salinas de Gortari (1988-1994), Felipe Calderon (2006-2012), and Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) for alleged cases of corruption and bribes.

The Mexican parties' goal is to collect two million signatures to be presented before the Congress, which in turn should urge the National Electoral Institute (INE) to carry out a referendum in August 2021.

The campaign volunteer Alejandro Torres explained that they intend to carry out brigades in the squares of the country's main cities.

They see her in the United States walking Latinos, do not forget to tell her the ratera was an accomplice of former president Peña Nieto, they both committed corruption and robbed Mexico, we want you in jail. pic.twitter.com/RnFYsqW4zD — Anabelle37 (@Anabelle371) August 26, 2020

The initial proposal to consult the citizens about this issue came from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), who took office in 2018 and vowed to firmly fight corruption.

This weekend, citizens marched in Mexico City and other cities to support the collection of signatures before the deadline for their submission expires on September 15.

In case the required number of signatures is not reached, AMLO urged Congress to promote the referendum anyway. He also did not rule out to call it himself the referendum.