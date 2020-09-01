Mexico Saves $26 Billion by Fighting Corruption, AMLO Says

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) Tuesday assured that his administration has saved around US$25.7 billion thanks to fighting corruption.

"We have been able to save US$26 million during our administration by not allowing corruption and having an austere government,” AMLO said.

Since Lopez Obrador took office in 2018, the wages of the high officials of his administration were reduced to promote fiscal austerity. This policy even applied to the President's salaries.

With the money saved, his country has been able to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in a better way given that there has been no food shortage and violence has decreased.

On several occasions, the Mexican president has pointed out that the neoliberal former presidents are responsible for the problems that his country is facing nowadays.

Thanks to his determination to crack down on political corruption, his ratings have risen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March to August, Lopez Obrador's approval rate leaped from 54 to 65 percent, according to a nationwide survey conducted by Parametria.