Mexican Presidential Candidates Debated for the Second Time

On Sunday night, Mexicans watched the second debate among presidential candidates Claudia Sheinbaum (Let's Keep Making History Coalition), Xochilt Galvez (Strength and Heart for Mexico), and Jorge Alvarez (Citizen Movement).

With an eye on the elections scheduled for June 2, they presented their proposals regarding topics such as economic growth, infrastructure, poverty, and sustainable development.

Growth and Employment

Echoing the Mexican far-right's discourse, Galvez argued that the country's main problem is crime and accused President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) of failing to combat it. She said that MORENA was a "narco-party" and labeled Sheinbaum as "the candidate of lies."

In response to these accusations, leftist politician Sheinbaum emphasized that the National Reconstruction Movement (MORENA) did manage to change the economic model that was based on corruption, privatizations, tax increases, and hunger.

She will continue to promote transformations to achieve better wages and pensions, strategic projects for the country, and a fairer distribution of wealth.

Alvarez called for addressing security issues without militarization, revolutionizing the field of energy, creating a water plan, and launching an educational revolution.

The obvious winner of tonight's debate was the frontrunner #ClaudiaSheinbaum.



The next President of Mexico will be a woman, and she will usher in the next stage of Transformation.#ClaudiaPresidenta ���� pic.twitter.com/LgaLz8zVLq — Somewhere In ATX (@SomewhereinATX) April 29, 2024

Poverty and Inequality

Sheinbaum asserted that President Lopez Obrador lifted 5.1 million people out of poverty and managed to reduce the poverty rate below 40 percent, a figure not reached since 1982.

She also recalled that the population supported the construction of the Mayan Train and other strategic projects that generate development and high employment rates.

Regarding agriculture, the leftist candidate promised to continue the policy of supporting small producers that the AMLO administration has maintained for six years. She also pledged to maintain policies that allow for the recovery of dynamism in the domestic market.

Galvez mentioned that the countryside has been neglected and advocated for its modernization and water treatment for reuse. She said that she will not allow corruption in state-owned enterprises such as Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX).

Alvarez proposed a dignified workweek, raising the minimum wage to 10,000 pesos per month, promoting entrepreneurship, financing projects at preferential rates, prioritizing clean energy, and ensuring student scholarships. He also seemed to suggest that the workweek should be reduced since more time in jobs does not necessarily implies higher productivity.

"Todos los programas sociales que es falso que la candidata del PRIAN los va a mantener porque sino el PAN no hubiera votado en contra de estos programas los vamos a mantener y aumentar cada año por encima de la inflación, inclusive los vamos a llevar a la Constitución";… pic.twitter.com/XbAGDsKkCA — Juncal Solano (@juncalssolano) April 29, 2024

The text reads, "Sheinbaum said, 'It is false that the PRIAN candidate is going to maintain all social programs because her party voted against these programs. We will maintain them and increase them above inflation every year. We will even establish them in the Constitution.' Xochitl Galvez had nothing left but insult and misogyny."

Infrastructure for Development

Sheinbaum recalled that the President AMLO launched an extensive public works plan using federal resources without incurring new debt, as previous right-wing administrations often did.

Among these works were the Mayan Train, the Luis Felipe Angeles International Airport, and the Dos Bocas refinery.

Sheinbaum pledged to continue public infrastructure policies to interconnect the country's main ports and productive centers through roads and a network of 18,000 km of railways. She will also improve water infrastructure, taking the National Water Plan as a reference.

On his part, Alvarez proposed developing water networks and promoting the installation of solar panels in schools and health centers throughout the country.

In her turn, Galvez committed to building rural roads, providing more equipment to hospitals, and maintaining schools.

The text reads, "Immigrants watching the Mexican presidential debate in Los Angeles."

Climate Change and Sustainable Development

Sheinbaum recalled her significant advances in promoting renewable energy when she led the government of Mexico City. In line with her convictions, she pledged to fight climate change by replacing fossil fuels with clean energy.

Continuing the achievements of the AMLO administration, Sheinbaum will maintain support for protected natural areas and the prohibition of fracking and some mining projects.

While Galvez pledged to increase the use of renewable energy by 50 percent by 2030, Alvarez announced that he will continue to fight against climate change and promote clean energy.

On June 2, Mexicans will go to the polls to elect their next president, 9 governors, 128 senators, and 500 federal legislators.

They will also choose representatives for 31 state congresses, 1,580 municipalities, 16 mayoralties, and 24 municipal boards. The final presidential debate will take place on May 19.

