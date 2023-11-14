Mexican President to Insist US Implement Migration Aid Plan

Lopez Obrador will present to Biden the proposal reached with Belize, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Panama, and Venezuela.

On Monday, the White House confirmed that U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) will hold a bilateral meeting on Friday in San Francisco, California, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for both leaders to "discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the United States and Mexico and address issues of shared concern," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

"President Biden and President Lopez Obrador will also discuss how we can continue working together as partners to manage migration," she added.

On Monday, AMLO revealed that he will urge Biden at the APEC summit to consider a aid plan for Latin America to address the regional migration phenomenon.

The Mexican president reiterated that the aid plan would help the people in the region, emphasizing that individuals "do not leave their towns by choice but out of necessity."

Specifically, Lopez Obrador will present to Biden the proposal reached after the migration summit on October 22 with Belize, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Panama, and Venezuela. The summit hosted by Mexico concluded with a rejection of "coercive measures" and a call for more legal alternatives for migration.

In the past year, the Biden administration has implemented a humanitarian permit program for Venezuelan, Haitian, Cuban, and Nicaraguan migrants while intensifying consequences for those crossing the border irregularly.

This will be the fourth bilateral meeting between Biden and AMLO, following their encounters in 2021 and 2022 in Washington and in January of the current year in Mexico City.